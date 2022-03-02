Gov’t spokesman: Ukrainian citizens with no ID papers advised to seek asylum for getting legal status to stay in Romania



Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru said Wednesday that Ukrainian citizens with no ID papers can apply for asylum in Romania as the only procedure that provides them protection, as well as legal status to stay in our country. “There are people coming from a conflict zone, the effects of the (...)