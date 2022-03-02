Enel opens two new stores in Ilfov county in order to be closer to customers



Enel Energie Muntenia expands its network of stores around the Capital of the country and opens two new customer service centers in Bragadiru and Popești-Leordeni, Ilfov County. The Enel store in Bragadiru is located at 3 Cristalului Street and is accessible via public transport buses 185, 302, (...)