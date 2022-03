Investor Behboud Madadi Set To Buy 7% Stake In SIF Oltenia

Individual investor Behboud Madadi plans to acquire 35 million shares of regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5), the equivalent of a 7% ownership stake, and the package of shares is worth RON70 million (EUR14 million).