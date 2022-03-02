President Iohannis thanks PM Costa for Portugal’s decision of deploying 174 soldiers in Romania

President Iohannis thanks PM Costa for Portugal’s decision of deploying 174 soldiers in Romania. President Klaus Iohannis had a phone call on Wednesday with the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, whom he thanked for Portugal’s decision of deploying 174 soldiers in Romania. “During today’s phone call with the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, I thanked him for Portugal’s (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]