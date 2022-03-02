WizzAir supports Ukrainian refugees offering 100,000 free tickets for all flights to continental Europe

WizzAir supports Ukrainian refugees offering 100,000 free tickets for all flights to continental Europe. Wizz Air announces it will support Ukrainian refugees, offering 100,000 free tickets for all flights to continental Europe, taking off from the countries around Ukraine (Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania), according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. Moreover, Wizz Air (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]