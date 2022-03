Aerostar Bacau Posts 30% Growth in Revenue to RON376M in 2021

Aerostar Bacau Posts 30% Growth in Revenue to RON376M in 2021. Aerostar Bacau (ARS.RO), a manufacturer of aircraft components, posted about RON376 million revenue last year, up about 30% on the previous year, its preliminary results report says. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]