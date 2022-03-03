Constanta port in Romania takes over traffic no longer possible through Odessa

Romania's Black Sea port Constanta is taking over supplementary traffic of 6,000-7,000 containers per day that can no longer reach the ports of Ukraine - Odessa primarily. To facilitate the transfer from Constanta to Moldova and Ukraine, Romania's authorities set up a road transport corridor (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]