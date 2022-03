Industrial prices in Romania up 8.6% in January

Industrial prices in Romania up 8.6% in January. The industrial prices in Romania leapt up by 8.6% in January alone, while the annual industrial price inflation soared to 43% from 33% in December, according to data released by the statistics office INS. The price of utilities (electricity, gas, heating) surged by 146% YoY - nearly 2.5 times