Rodbun Has RON50M Investment Budget for 2022. Rodbun group has a total investment budget of RON50 million in 2020 and envisages company acquisitions, renewable energy production and the setting up of a digital agricultural bank, explained Octavian Petrescu, CEO of the group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]