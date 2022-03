Romanian lender BCR exchanges Ukrainian hryvnia to RON

Romanian lender BCR exchanges Ukrainian hryvnia to RON. Romanian lender BCR, part of Austrian group Erste, said it would exchange the Ukrainian currency hryvnia UAH to the Romanian RON as part of a series of measures to support Ukrainian refugees. It will exchange cash UAH to RON, at the exchange rate set by the central bank BNR, within a limit of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]