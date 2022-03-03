Defence Ministry: 22 aircraft from 3 NATO countries are deployed in Romania

Defence Ministry: 22 aircraft from 3 NATO countries are deployed in Romania. The National Defence Ministry (MApN) announced on Wednesday, March 2, that 22 aircraft from three NATO member countries are currently deployed in Romania. They belong to the Italian, German, and US air forces and are stationed at the 86th Air Base from Fetești and the 57th Air Base Mihail (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]