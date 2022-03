Raiffeisen Bank’s Net Profit Up 22% YoY To RON788M In 2021

Raiffeisen Bank’s Net Profit Up 22% YoY To RON788M In 2021. Raiffeisen Bank ended 2021 with a net profit of RON788 million (EUR160 million), 22% higher than RON644 million in 2020, the Bank said in a stock market report on Thursday (March 3). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]