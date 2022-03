Emerson Signs 7-Year Lease Contract for Office Space in Bucharest’s Globalworth Campus

Emerson, part of US concern of the same name, active on the local market for over 15 years, signed a seven-year lease contract for 1,100-sqm office space in Bucharest's Globalworth Campus C project.