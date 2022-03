Terapia Cluj Plans to Complete EUR5.5-5.8M Investments in Romania by Yearend

Terapia Cluj Plans to Complete EUR5.5-5.8M Investments in Romania by Yearend. Dragos Damian, CEO of one of Romania’s major drug makers, Terapia Cluj, says the company plans to carry out investments worth EUR5.5-5.8 million in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]