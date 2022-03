Uniqa Set to Expand Its Business in 2022

Uniqa Set to Expand Its Business in 2022. Uniqa Romania, made up of two companies belonging to Austria’s group Uniqa, wants to expand its business, with warranty insurance as a segment where the company wants to develop solutions, stated Paul Cazacu, Uniqa Asigurari CEO. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]