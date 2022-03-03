Tragic night for the Romanian aviation: Criminal probe to start into Wednesday night aviation incidents in Constanta county that left eight people dead. DefMin Dincu: We risked the lives of our soldiers flying these planes



Eight Romanian Army military were killed as a MIG-21 LanceR and an IAR-330 Puma helicopter crashed in south-eastern Romania on Wednesday night. The first to disappear off the radar while carrying out an air patrol mission was the MIG-21 LanceR aircraft of the 86th Air Base, carrying out a (...)