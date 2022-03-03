Refugees from Ukraine have two free telephone lines where they receive information in Ukrainian, Russian or Romanian



Starting March 2, 2022, FSP Global makes available to the developers of the https://refugees.ro/ platform, free of charge, communication services in Ukrainian, Russian and Romanian languages. Thus, all persons coming from Ukraine or are on Ukrainian territory, whether they are citizens of (...)