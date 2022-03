IESF: Iași to host world esports championships finals in 2023

IESF: Iași to host world esports championships finals in 2023. Iași, a city in northeastern Romania, is to host the 15th World Esports Championships Finals in 2023, the International Esports Federation (IESF) said. The event, held in Bucharest in 2013, is set to feature over 130 nations and 1,200 players. This year, Bali, in Indonesia, will host the World (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]