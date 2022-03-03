More than 50 repatriation flights scheduled until mid-March from Bucharest’s main airport

More than 50 repatriation flights scheduled until mid-March from Bucharest’s main airport. More than 50 repatriation flights are scheduled to depart between March 2 and March 13 from the Henri Coandă (Otopeni) Airport, Bucharest’s main one, the Bucharest Airports Company CNAB said. The flights are scheduled to depart to destinations such as Athens (Greece), New Delhi (India), Cairo (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]