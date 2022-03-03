Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation joins efforts to help refugee families from Ukraine
Mar 3, 2022
Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation joins efforts to help refugee families from Ukraine.
The Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation announced that it launched the Aid For Refugees project aimed at offering support to refugee families arriving in Romania in search of safety for their children. Aid For Refugees means shelter, food and guidance for vulnerable families in need of (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]