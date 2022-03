Noerr Recruits Anca Mihailescu As Associate Partner And Head Of Its Energy Practice In Bucharest

Independent law firm Noerr on Thursday announced that it recruited Anca Mihailescu as associate partner and head of its Energy Practice in capital Bucharest.