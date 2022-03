MAI: More than 1,400 Ukrainian citizens apply for asylum in Romania

MAI: More than 1,400 Ukrainian citizens apply for asylum in Romania. More than 1,400 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since the beginning of the conflict in the neighboring country, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) reported on Thursday. “Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 1,408 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]