President Ursula von der Leyen in Bucharest praises Romania for its solidarity with the refugees from Ukraine: Romania offered a touching example to the entire world when the war started



President Ursula von der Leyen in Bucharest praises Romania for its solidarity with the refugees from Ukraine: Romania offered a touching example to the entire world when the war started.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday in Bucharest stated that Romania is an extraordinary example of solidarity in Europe, mentioning that our country did not only help the refugees from Ukraine, but also the Republic of Moldova. The President of the European (...)