Mar 3, 2022
Agroland Business System (BVB: AG), Romanian entrepreneurial retail, agriculture, and food group, which has the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, posts consolidated revenues of 233.9 million lei in 2021, an increase of 23% compared to 2020 and a net profit of 8.5 million lei, (...)
