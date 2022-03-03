Ciel Romania becomes NextUp and invests more than 1 million euro in new technologies



Through this investment, the company targets a 50% increase in market share CIEL Romania, one of the most important manufacturers of software for companies, becomes NextUp and invests over 1 million euros in the development of new technologies and rebranding. For 2022, the company targets an (...)