March 3, 2022

Italy strengthens its presence in Romania by doubling the number of Eurofighter 2000 aircraft already operating in Air Policing missions
Mar 3, 2022

Italy strengthens its presence in Romania by doubling the number of Eurofighter 2000 aircraft already operating in Air Policing missions.

As part of strengthening the Alliance’s deterrent position on the eastern flank, in line with commitments already made in this context for several months, Italy has decided to strengthen its presence in Romania by doubling the number of Eurofighter 2000 aircraft already operating in Air Policing (...)

