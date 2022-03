Romanian film: Gopo 2022 nominations announced

Romanian film: Gopo 2022 nominations announced. Ruxandra Ghițescu's Otto the Barbarian gathered a total of 13 nominations at this year's Gopo Awards, the event of the Romanian film industry. Cristi Puiu's Malmkrog follows with 11 nominations, while Radu Jude's Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, George Apetri's Unidentified/Neidentificat, Eugen (...)