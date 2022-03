Euroins Romania’s Gross Underwritings Up 67% YoY To RON2.2B In 2021

Euroins Romania’s Gross Underwritings Up 67% YoY To RON2.2B In 2021. Euroins Romania, par of Bulgaria’s Eurohold Group, ended 2021 with underwritten gross premiums of RON2.2 billion (BGN888 million), up 67% from 2020, in line with data from the group’s financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]