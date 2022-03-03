Air Force Chiefs of Romania, Italy and Germany meet at Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Air Base

Air Force Chiefs of Romania, Italy and Germany meet at Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Air Base. The Air Force Chiefs of Romania, Italy and Germany had, on Thursday, an informal meeting at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Air Base (southeastern Romania). The Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Major General Viorel Pana, the Chief of the Italian Air Force, Lieutenant General Luca Goretti (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]