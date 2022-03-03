Marcel Ciolacu asks for EU financial support for Romania and other states on the "front line"



Romania's Chamber of Deputies speaker, Marcel Ciolacu, the Social-Democratic Party (PSD)'s leader, has spoken on Thursday with the president of the European Socialists, Sergei Stanishev. He called for "EU financial support for Romania and other member states being now on the front (...)