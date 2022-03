Carrefour Set to Open Test Stores in Rompetrol Gas Stations

Carrefour Set to Open Test Stores in Rompetrol Gas Stations. Carrefour Group, active in grocery retail sector, has signed a partnership with Rompetrol Downstream, which operates a network of more than 1,000 filling stations in Romania, to open a number of "test" stores in the gas stations, ZF has (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]