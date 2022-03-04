 
March 4, 2022

EC president: Romania will host an EU civil protection hub for Ukraine
Mar 4, 2022

Romania will host a civil protection hub that will help direct the European Union’s support to Ukraine and Moldova, the European Commission’s president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, March 3, in a joint press conference with Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest. “We will deploy (...)

OTP Bank Romania Posts RON58M Net Profit in 2021 OTP Bank Romania ended 2021 with RON58 million net profit, more than double the net profit of 2020. Operating profit shrank by 24% to RON123 million in 2021 compared with 2020, OTP Bank Romania officials said.

45 years since the biggest earthquake that hit Romania Romania commemorated on Friday 45 years since the biggest earthquake on record to hit the country. Measuring 7.2 degrees on the Richter scale, it killed almost 1,600 people, mostly in the capital Bucharest, and caused damage estimated at over 2 billion dollars at the time. Some 230,000 homes (...)

Government to approve on Saturday maximum accommodation costs for Ukrainian refugees The government is set to approve at its meeting on Saturday a decision on the maximum accommodation costs for Ukrainian refugees seeking shelter in Romania from the conflict in their country. The Executive will decide on the draft decision approving the maximum amount of accommodation costs in (...)

CNAS approves procedure by which refugees from Ukraine can access medical services on the territory of Romania The President of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS) Adela Cojan approved the procedure by which foreign citizens or stateless persons in special situations, coming from the area of the armed conflict in Ukraine, can access medical services on the territory of Romania. According to a (...)

Romanian road police officers greet Ukrainian drivers with coffee and advice about safe driving Police officers with the road police of several inspectorates, in the counties of Mures, Arad, Bihor, Valcea, Galati have greeted Ukrainian drivers with coffee, tea, water and gave them advice regarding safe driving, during an action of countering events generated by traffic accidents, (...)

ForMin Aurescu reaffirms in Brussels Romania's strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Friday reaffirmed “Romania’s strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders”. “Today Transnistria requested recognition of its independence. I am in direct contact (...)

Central Bank Approves Zdenek Romanek for Raiffeisen Bank Romania CEO Zdenek Romanek has been officially approved by Romania’s central bank to become chairman and CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

 


