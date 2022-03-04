Czech group Rohlik plans to create 1,000 jobs in Romania with its sezamo online supermarket

Czech group Rohlik plans to create 1,000 jobs in Romania with its sezamo online supermarket. The sezamo online grocery retailer, which will be launched in Romania this spring by the Czech group Rohlik, will create approximately 1,000 jobs in the first year. The company will start its local operations with 200 employees, and the team will increase by about 800 people after the launch. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]