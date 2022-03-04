German software company takes over 35 software engineers from Cluj-based IT firm

German software company takes over 35 software engineers from Cluj-based IT firm. The software solutions company .msg Romania, part of the German concern .msg Group, has finalized the process of taking over the Evolving Systems Romania team. A number of 35 employees, mostly software engineers and managers with over 10 years of experience in the field, have joined the .msg (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]