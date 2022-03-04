US video game developer owned by Las Vegas Sands takes over Romanian studio

US video game developer owned by Las Vegas Sands takes over Romanian studio. Fortis, a new global video game developer and publisher wholly owned by the American casino operator Las Vegas Sands, has acquired the Romanian studio Metagame. The transaction is part of Fortis’ strategy to build its team through acquisitions and hiring globally. The company announced it (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]