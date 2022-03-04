Romanian startup and accelerator launch recruitment platform for Ukrainian refugees
Mar 4, 2022
Romanian startup and accelerator launch recruitment platform for Ukrainian refugees.
Romanian technology startup Jobful, together with the innovation accelerator InnovX-BCR, have developed a recruitment platform dedicated to Ukrainian refugees in Romania. The “Jobs for Ukraine” platform, developed with the support of Druid AI, Microsoft and EY Romania, aims to support the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]