Raiffeisen Bank Romania posts 22% higher profit in 2021

Raiffeisen Bank Romania posts 22% higher profit in 2021. Raiffeisen Bank, one of the top lenders on the Romanian market, reported a net profit of RON 788 million (EUR 160 mln) in 2021, 22% higher than the previous year. The growth was mainly determined by the strong increase in lending and improved risk profile for the bank's customers. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]