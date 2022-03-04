OTP Bank Romania Posts RON58M Net Profit in 2021OTP Bank Romania ended 2021 with RON58 million net profit, more than double the net profit of 2020. Operating profit shrank by 24% to RON123 million in 2021 compared with 2020, OTP Bank Romania officials said.
45 years since the biggest earthquake that hit RomaniaRomania commemorated on Friday 45 years since the biggest earthquake on record to hit the country. Measuring 7.2 degrees on the Richter scale, it killed almost 1,600 people, mostly in the capital Bucharest, and caused damage estimated at over 2 billion dollars at the time. Some 230,000 homes (...)