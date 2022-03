Emerson to be new tenant at Globalworth Campus in Bucharest

Emerson to be new tenant at Globalworth Campus in Bucharest. Emerson, a global technology and software company, is to be a Globalworth tenant starting with April 2022. The company has signed a seven-year lease for a 1,100 square meter office space in the Globalworth Campus C in Bucharest. Emerson, comprised of two global business platforms — Automation (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]