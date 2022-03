Our Strength is our Unity. Putin Chose War, We Remain United with Ukraine

Our Strength is our Unity. Putin Chose War, We Remain United with Ukraine. Op-Ed by David Muniz, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Romania It is a defining moment for Europe, for freedom, and for all peace-loving nations and peoples. Through his criminal assault on the people and sovereignty of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has also brutalized the principles that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]