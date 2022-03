CGI will recruit 150 people in 2022 in Romania to support its growth

CGI will recruit 150 people in 2022 in Romania to support its growth. CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), a global leader in end-to-end IT services, announces that it will recruit 5,000 people in Western and Southern Europe, including 150 in Romania on permanent contracts. CGI has 82,000 employees worldwide, including more than 16,000 in its Western and Southern Europe (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]