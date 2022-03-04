The Hill: White House considers sending VP Kamala Harris to Romania, Poland

The Hill: White House considers sending VP Kamala Harris to Romania, Poland. In the context of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the White House "is actively discussing" sending US vice president Kamala Harris to Warsaw and Bucharest in the coming weeks, according to official sources quoted by The Hill. The visit to Eastern Europe would reportedly be a way to demonstrate (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]