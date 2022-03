Packeta Romania Wants to Reach over 1,000 Pick-Up Unit Network in 2022

Packeta Romania, the local subsidiary of Czech-owned Packeta Group, a global digital platform for e-commerce, plans to reach a nationwide network of over 1,000 pick-up points this year, from 500 units at end-2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]