Spark adds 100 Dacia Spring to its car-sharing fleet in Romania

Spark adds 100 Dacia Spring to its car-sharing fleet in Romania. Car-sharing company Spark announced on Friday, March 4, that it would add 100 new fully electric Dacia Spring to its fleet, following a partnership with the car manufacturer. With this expansion, Spark's total fleet in Romania exceeds 500 electric vehicles from 6 different models. The cars are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]