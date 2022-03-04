Romanian healthtech startup SanoPass aims to raise EUR 3 mln to accelerate growth

Romanian healthtech startup SanoPass aims to raise EUR 3 mln to accelerate growth. Romanian healthtech startup SanoPass, which offers a platform for healthcare and fitness services and subscriptions, announced that it aims to raise EUR 3 million through a new funding round. The company plans to grow its client portfolio, integrate with partner clinics and fitness operators to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]