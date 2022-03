Petromidia Navodari Refinery To Undergo Scheduled Technological Turnaround

Petromidia Navodari Refinery To Undergo Scheduled Technological Turnaround. Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC.RO), member company of the KMG International Group (KMGI), will suspend the operational activity of the Petromidia Navodari refinery, between March 11 and April 3, for a scheduled technological turnaround, the company said in a stock market