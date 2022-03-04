Travelminit.ro platform, 40 hotels offer free accommodation for 500 refugees from Ukraine

Travelminit.ro platform, 40 hotels offer free accommodation for 500 refugees from Ukraine. The Travelminit.ro hotel platform, together with 40 partner hotels, offer free accommodation for 500 refugees from Ukraine, according to a statement sent by the company on Friday. A section dedicated to free accommodation for Ukrainian refugees has been launched on the Travelminit.ro platform, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]