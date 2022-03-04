CCIR and Helphub.ro provide Ukrainian refugees with web platform for free accommodation

CCIR and Helphub.ro provide Ukrainian refugees with web platform for free accommodation. The Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) and Helphub.ro provide refugees in Ukraine with a web platform – helphub.ro – through which they can find free accommodation. Thus, Romanians who can help by providing such accommodation have the opportunity to add an ad on Helphub.ro with all (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]