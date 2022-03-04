President Iohannis: The state of alert in Romania will not be extended after March 8



President Iohannis: The state of alert in Romania will not be extended after March 8.

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Friday that the state of alert in Romania will not be extended after March 8. “The COVID-19 epidemic is on an accelerated downward trend, and the 5th wave is about to end. It is time, therefore, to make new decisions about managing these situations, (...)