IntMin Bode: There is no radiation danger or an intensification of the radiation levels in Romania



Interior Minister Lucian Bode (photo) said on Friday that in Romania there is no radiation danger or an intensification of the radiation levels after Russian forces fired at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine. “The nuclear power plant was not attacked. There was an (...)